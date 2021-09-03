Kim Kardashian West had "some trust issues" during her marriage to Kanye West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was married to Kanye for seven years before she filed for divorce in February this year.

And it has now been claimed Kanye, 44, had done "hurtful things" during their relationship which caused Kim to stop trusting him.

A source told People magazine: "There were things that happened during their marriage that Kanye has apologised about. It was hurtful things that made Kim upset. Kim has had some trust issues. This is partly why their marriage didn't work out."

The news comes after another source said the Hurricane rapper "regrets" some of his actions during the course of his marriage.

They said: "There were things that happened in their marriage that Kanye regrets. He wasn't always the best husband. He knows that he hurt Kim. He will always love her though."

Meanwhile, other sources recently insisted Kim will not be rekindling her romance with Kanye, despite joining him at the listening party for his new album DONDA when she appeared in a white wedding gown and recreated her marriage to the rapper.

An insider said: "They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce. It's taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable. The kids will always be her number one priority. She wants to have a friendly relationship with Kanye, because it benefits the kids."

While there's no chance of Kim and Kanye - who have North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm together - being together again, they're still great friends.

A separate source shared: "Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye.

"They are not getting back together though. She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings."