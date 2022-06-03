Kim Lim deletes Instagram photos of husband again, causing speculation

SINGAPORE - Socialite Kim Lim has deleted all Instagram photos of her husband Leslie Leow, barely four months after their lavish wedding.

Her Instagram feed has recently been scrubbed of all photos of Leow, including those of his proposal in September 2021 and wedding on Feb 22 this year.

A few photos remain of the extravagant betrothal gifts, reportedly worth more than $2 million, that she received from him in February.

The move recalls a similar one after their engagement, which led to speculation of a break-up.

However, Lim, 30, the daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, later said it was a rash move due to her borderline personality disorder and uploaded the photos again.

From her latest Instagram Stories, she appears to be on a holiday with friends in Bangkok without Leow, who has consistently kept a low profile.

A quick check on the social media platform also found that the couple are not following one another's accounts.

Leow is Kim Lim's second husband. She and her first husband Kho Bin Kai divorced in 2020 after more than three years of marriage and they have a son, Kyden, four.

