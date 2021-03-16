Kim Possible, Princess Diaries and the Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom are some shows kids can watch on Disney+ this March holidays

School's out and it's time to kick back with over 650 shows and 15,000 episodes of content on Disney+ — that is if the kids are done with their holiday homework, of course.

We also understand that you've probably gorged on all the usual Disney animated movies and Pixar films — Into The Unknown is probably seared into your mind by now — so here's a list of other shows that are family-friendly and suitable for different ages.

Kim Possible

Before there were badass Disney heroines and before Marvel assembled their finest female superheroes in Endgame, Disney Channel gave kids a strong female character in the form of Kim Possible.

Here's the sitch: she's a "basic average girl" who is "here to save the world" as she fights crime on a daily basis. However, she does this all while grappling with the problems of being a high school girl.

Not to mention, this animated action comedy-adventure series has one of the most earworm-worthy theme songs ever.

Descendants

Ever wondered what happened to our favourite Disney princes, princesses and villains after their happily ever after?

Well, in this live-action musical fantasy film, Disney's most notorious villains have been imprisoned on a forbidden island.

The show explores what happens when four of their descendants — Cruella de Vil's son, daughter of the Evil Queen from Snow White, Maleficent's daughter and Jafar's son — are invited by the son of Belle (Beauty) and the Beast to live in a prosperous nation built by his parents.

Princess Diaries

You may recognise Anne Hathaway from her iconic role in The Devil Wears Prada. But before she was the shy and bumbling intern in a fashion magazine, she was a shy and bumbling high school student whose life turned around when she discovered she is a princess and the heir to the throne of an European kingdom.

Cue the fancy makeovers and the 180-degree change and she goes from drab to fab with a little help from her stylist and of course, her grandmother a.k.a the Queen (played masterfully by the wonderful Julie Andrews).

The film also stars Hector Elizondo, Mandy Moore, and Sandra Oh.

Lilo and Stitch: The Series

In 2002, a Disney animated film about a blue alien (Stitch) that crashed onto Hawaii and a six-year-old girl (Lilo) who 'adopted' him captivated audiences with their bond that developed through the Hawaiian concept of ohana, or family.

Unsurprisingly, an animated television series was subsequently created. It follows the duo as they are tasked with collecting the rest of Jumba's (Stitch's creator) experiments before they fall into the hands of evil, turning their nature from evil to good, and finding the one place where they truly belong.

Frozen franchise

Okay, yes, we were trying really hard to avoid Frozen if we could help it but we were told that it's really popular among the kids.

On the bright side, we're not just looking at the films but the franchise as a whole. Guess this means you won't have to sit through your 501st time listening to Let It Go or Into the Unknown. (If we may be so bold as to suggest a better alternative, listen to Show Yourself.)

Aside from the two films, the Frozen franchise also includes Frozen Fever (a short about Anna's birthday), Once Upon a Snowman (Olaf's origin story), and even Lego Frozen Northern Lights.

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom

If the kids are into documentaries, you can always check out the National Geographic brand on Disney+.

In this docuseries, which is narrated by Josh Gad (Olaf on Frozen), viewers get an all-encompassing backstage pass to explore the magic behind Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT.

The eight-episode series will feature the most rare and beautiful creatures on the planet, along with the animal care experts who have formed remarkable bonds with them.

Weird But True!

Here's one for the science geeks! This imaginative and adventurous series is hosted by an ecologist and artist and explores the science between the planet and its wildlife.

With three seasons and more than 40 episodes that cover a wide range of subjects including space rocks, dinosaur fossils, and sunken treasures, no topic is off-limits in this series that seeks to understand the strange and curious ways of our world.

