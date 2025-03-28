Kim Sae-ron's family reveals text messages allegedly showing Kim Soo-hyun dated her when she was underaged

South Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun has been hit with yet another slew of accusations from the family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron.
Her family previously claimed that the 37-year-old actor had dated Sae-ron - who died by suicide on Feb 16 at the age of 24 - while she was a minor. Soo-hyun denied it, claiming he dated her when she was already an adult.
At a press conference yesterday (March 27), Sae-ron's family revealed screenshots of text messages allegedly between her and Soo-hyun from June 2016. That year, they would have been aged 16 and 28 respectively.
Through their legal representative, Sae-ron's family claimed the evidence proved Soo-hyun "either dated or sexually groomed" Sae-ron when she was underaged.
For example, one of the text messages shows the actress sending a heart emoji and a word that represents the sound of a kiss.
Soo-hyun responded, as translated by Korean media: "Do it for real later… haha."
In another conversation, Soo-hyun asked: "When can I fall asleep with you in my arms? I'll really get a good night's sleep then," to which Sae-ron replied: "I'll do it when I want to."
The family also released a handwritten letter that Sae-ron apparently attempted to send to Soo-hyun.
In it, she called him her "first and last love" and mentioned they dated for five to six years.
Neither Soo-hyun nor his agency Gold Medalist has addressed the press conference.
He was due for an appearance at a Taiwan event on March 30 but has cancelled it, with Gold Medalist citing "safety reasons".
His upcoming drama Knock-Off - which was supposed to premiere in the first half of 2025 - has also been postponed indefinitely.
