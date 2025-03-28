Kim Sae-ron's family reveals text messages allegedly showing Kim Soo-hyun dated her when she was underaged

South Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun has been hit with yet another slew of accusations from the family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Her family previously claimed that the 37-year-old actor had dated Sae-ron - who died by suicide on Feb 16 at the age of 24 - while she was a minor. Soo-hyun denied it, claiming he dated her when she was already an adult.

At a press conference yesterday (March 27), Sae-ron's family revealed screenshots of text messages allegedly between her and Soo-hyun from June 2016. That year, they would have been aged 16 and 28 respectively.

Through their legal representative, Sae-ron's family claimed the evidence proved Soo-hyun "either dated or sexually groomed" Sae-ron when she was underaged.

For example, one of the text messages shows the actress sending a heart emoji and a word that represents the sound of a kiss.

Soo-hyun responded, as translated by Korean media: "Do it for real later… haha."

In another conversation, Soo-hyun asked: "When can I fall asleep with you in my arms? I'll really get a good night's sleep then," to which Sae-ron replied: "I'll do it when I want to."

The family also released a handwritten letter that Sae-ron apparently attempted to send to Soo-hyun.

In it, she called him her "first and last love" and mentioned they dated for five to six years.

Neither Soo-hyun nor his agency Gold Medalist has addressed the press conference.

He was due for an appearance at a Taiwan event on March 30 but has cancelled it, with Gold Medalist citing "safety reasons".

His upcoming drama Knock-Off - which was supposed to premiere in the first half of 2025 - has also been postponed indefinitely.

[[nid:715664]]

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1

Counselling TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555 Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Online resources mindline.sg stayprepared.sg/mymentalhealth ec2.sg www.tinklefriend.sg www.chat.mentalhealth.sg



syarifahsn@asiaone.com