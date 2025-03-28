Award Banner
Award Banner
entertainment

Kim Sae-ron's family reveals text messages allegedly showing Kim Soo-hyun dated her when she was underaged

Kim Sae-ron's family reveals text messages allegedly showing Kim Soo-hyun dated her when she was underaged
Kim Soo-hyun (right) and the late Kim Sae-ron.
PHOTO: Instagram/Kim Sae-ron, Instagram/Kim Soo-hyun
Syarifah NadhirahPUBLISHED ONMarch 28, 2025 8:25 AMBySyarifah Nadhirah

South Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun has been hit with yet another slew of accusations from the family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Her family previously claimed that the 37-year-old actor had dated Sae-ron - who died by suicide on Feb 16 at the age of 24 - while she was a minor. Soo-hyun denied it, claiming he dated her when she was already an adult.

At a press conference yesterday (March 27), Sae-ron's family revealed screenshots of text messages allegedly between her and Soo-hyun from June 2016. That year, they would have been aged 16 and 28 respectively.

Through their legal representative, Sae-ron's family claimed the evidence proved Soo-hyun "either dated or sexually groomed" Sae-ron when she was underaged.

For example, one of the text messages shows the actress sending a heart emoji and a word that represents the sound of a kiss.

Soo-hyun responded, as translated by Korean media: "Do it for real later… haha."

In another conversation, Soo-hyun asked: "When can I fall asleep with you in my arms? I'll really get a good night's sleep then," to which Sae-ron replied: "I'll do it when I want to."

The family also released a handwritten letter that Sae-ron apparently attempted to send to Soo-hyun.

In it, she called him her "first and last love" and mentioned they dated for five to six years.

Neither Soo-hyun nor his agency Gold Medalist has addressed the press conference.

He was due for an appearance at a Taiwan event on March 30 but has cancelled it, with Gold Medalist citing "safety reasons".

His upcoming drama Knock-Off - which was supposed to premiere in the first half of 2025 - has also been postponed indefinitely.

[[nid:715664]]

SINGAPORE HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
  • Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1
  • Counselling
    • TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
    • TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555
    • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Online resources
    • mindline.sg
    • stayprepared.sg/mymentalhealth
    • ec2.sg
    • www.tinklefriend.sg
    • www.chat.mentalhealth.sg

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

celebritiesK-dramaactorskorean actressscandal
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.