Kim Soo-hyun, Park Seo-joon, Hyun Bin: Relive these tearjerking romantic scenes from famous K-dramas

When it comes to K-dramas, the writers really know how to tug at your heartstrings.

They are rife with emotional scenes that are enough to make even the most stone-hearted people squeeze out a tear.

For the rest of us, we're probably just crying enough to fill a river.

Previously, we explored romantic scenes that will make your heart skip a beat. Now, we'll be looking at romantic scenes that will break your heart and make you wonder why life is just so unfair.

Crash Landing on You

Episode 16 — Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri say their goodbyes

In a classic scene plucked straight out of a romance genre show, the couple throw caution to the wind for that final embrace.

The world be damned, it's just these two against all odds. Despite the standoff occurring in the background with people pointing guns at each other.

Captain Ri (Hyun Bin) and his comrades are in South Korea illegally for a secret mission. However, they have to return to North Korea. There are soldiers and security staff from North and South Korea on the bridge to escort them. But, Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) is devastated that the Captain is returning and runs to the bridge to plead with him as his departure means they likely won't ever meet again. (Or so we thought.)

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Episode 13 — Kim Shin sacrifices himself to kill the evil spirit

Now this is a little complex, but which K-drama doesn't have twists and turns that can rival a labyrinth?

Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) is an immortal goblin who can only die if a magical sword is pulled from him. The only person who can do that is Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun).

In an attempt to slay Kim Shin, Park Joong-heon (Kim Byung-chul), the spirit of the evil eunuch from Kim Shin's past, tries to possess Eun-tak in order to extract the sword. Ironically, Joong-heon can only be killed with that same sword.

So to protect Eun-tak, Kim Shin pulls the sword from his chest — Eun-tak (while possessed by Joong-heon) was gripping the sword before she fainted — and deals the finishing blow to the spirit. However, his life is now at an end and the star-crossed lovers exchange their tearful confessions before Kim Shin gets Thanos-snapped.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Episode 16 — Eun-tak dies and Kim Shin is beyond heart-broken

"Goblin again?"

That's probably what many of you are thinking but we had to include this because of just how tragic this pair of lovers is.

Though Kim Shin sacrificed himself earlier in the series, he manages to reunite with Eun-tak and finally, things are happy. However, Eun-tak witnesses an accident about to happen and intervenes to save some children. Unfortunately, this means she loses her life.

Like I said, twists and turns.

In this heartwrenching scene, Kim Shin and Eun-tak say their final goodbyes because he has to wait for her to be reincarnated before they can be together again. (A bit odd considering that he might go look for her when she's just a tot but let's hope he gives her at least 20 years before he comes knocking.)

My Love from the Star

Episode 21 — Do Min-joo reunites with Cheon Song-yi

Only in K-dramas would 'ghosting' someone and then reappearing as a grand romantic gesture be considered acceptable.

Min-joo (Kim Soo-hyun) is an alien on Earth who falls in love with superstar Song-yi (Jun Ji-hyun) but alas, he disappears one day and she is heartbroken.

However, while she is at a fancy red carpet gala event, he graces the occasion with his presence and does so by stopping time so he can have an intimate moment to apologise and kiss her. Time then resumes and everyone is surprised that Song-yi is kissing someone.

I don't know, wouldn't it be more shocking that Song-yi moved from her initial spot and a random stranger suddenly popped up and they're locked in a smooch?

Regardless, Goblin ripped our hearts out and stomped it into the ground, so we're all for this emotional reunion.

Itaewon Class

Episode 11 — Jo Yi-seo confesses her love for Park Sae-ro-yi

This is pretty straightforward, though it has the nonsensical trope of a man chasing a girl who is just running away in dramatic fashion.

However, when Sae-ro-yi (Park Seo-joon) does catch up to Yi-seo (Kim Da-mi), he forces her to speak her mind. And in a moment that possibly rivals Meredith Grey's "pick me, choose me, love me", Yi-seo confesses her love for him.

Five times.

And what enhances this vulnerable moment are Da-mi's big, Bambi-like, emotive eyes. Talk about a masterclass in acting with your eyes.

