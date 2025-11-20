Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a to marry on Dec 20 after a decade together

South Korean actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a are getting married after dating for a decade.

In a handwritten note released by 36-year-old Woo-bin today (Nov 20), he wrote: "Are you guys doing well? I hope you all don't catch a cold due to the sudden cold weather we've been experiencing lately.

"I am writing this because I want to be the first to share the news with my fans, who have always shown me unwavering love and support despite my shortcomings. I am getting married. I will start a family with the person I have been with for a long time, and we will now walk together.

"Until we meet again, please always stay healthy and happy. I will return quickly. Thank you always."

The couple are managed by the same agency AM Entertainment, which also announced the news today in a statement.

It reads: "Based on the deep trust they have built over their long relationship, Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin promised to become each other's lifelong partners.

"Their wedding will be held privately on Dec 20 in Seoul with both families, relatives and close friends in attendance.

"We ask for your warm support and blessings for the couple as they make their precious life decision. Both will remain dedicated to their work as actors and will strive to repay the love you have shown them."

Woo-bin and Min-a, 41, first met in early 2015 while modelling together for a clothing brand and confirmed their relationship later the same year.

He was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017 and took a break from acting. During this period, Min-a stood by him, providing him with companionship and support while he underwent treatment.

After his recovery, he made his comeback in the 2022 K-drama Our Blues, which also stars Min-a though they didn't play a couple in the series.

[[nid:725556]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com