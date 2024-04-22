'This kind of hurt is hard to compensate for': Jeff Goh still comforted by Star Awards 2024 Top 10 Most Popular win after radio DJ losses

Last Monday (April 15) at the Star Awards Gala Night, Yes 933 DJ Jeff Goh's look of disappointment was evident when his radio programme The Daka Show, which he hosts with Chen Ning and Gao Meigui, did not win Best Radio Programme and Best Short-form Entertainment Programme.

There is always a rainbow after the rain and Jeff's came in the form of the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award — his second in a row — at Star Awards 2024 last night (April 21).

In his winning speech, the 40-year-old said: "I actually didn't prepare much to go on stage, but I am very happy to be here again."

Thanking his listeners and his partners Chen Ning and Meigui, he hoped that more people would get to know about their programme and him in the future.

Speaking to reporters backstage after the win, Jeff added that to clinch the award again this year, their supporters played a huge part.

"Maybe a lot of people thought that we were very lucky last year and wondered if we would have the chance to be on stage again this year.

"To be able to stand on stage for the second year, this means that there were a lot of listeners voting for us. So I am very happy and touched and this means that a lot of people are listening to our radio channel," he said.

When asked if this award made up for the two awards that The Daka Show did not win last Monday, Jeff told AsiaOne: "This kind of hurt is hard to compensate for."

"Every award is important to me. Because in this line, when you are nominated, you would want to win and it's a team effort, so we hope that we can get recognition."

Despite that, he shared that he is very happy to receive the Top 10 trophy.

"Of course it did help to provide my team and I with some consolation. It also made me very happy. I think besides the judging committee, it's also from our listeners, fans and audience," he added.

"To be able to get this recognition from them, it's a feat on its own and in a way, it did make up for it. I am happier now."

Likewise, for Chen Ning, who won Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes last night — also her second in a row — it's a celebration.

She is treating everyone to drinks at her cafe House Downstairs, located at Ulu Pandan Community Club, today.

"I am a DJ from Yes 933, I am from The Daka Show! I feel immensely proud and lucky whenever I get to say this," said the 31-year-old in her winning speech.

Chen Ning added, thanking all the people who have helped her along the way: "I always wonder, if I am a coffee bean, I wouldn't be the rarest or most expensive one. But I have met so many people and experiences along the way and they are like meticulous baristas who nurtured me from a small coffee bean to an aromatic cup of coffee."

