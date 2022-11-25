The Kingpin star says Echo series connects with Daredevil: Born Again

Fans of the Man Without Fear might want to keep their eyes peeled during Disney+'s Hawkeye spin-off, Echo, as actor Vincent D'Onofrio (Law and Order, Marvel's Daredevil) has revealed that the events of the show will lead right into the 2024 Daredevil: Born Again.

The actor, who is continuing his role as the crime boss Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin), teased that this connection will be most apparent in the last few episodes of Echo, highlighting that the climax of the show is "going to be quite something".

Echo will be the story of Hawkeye's Maya Lopez, a deaf leader who sought revenge against Clint Barton's Ronin. The TV series will be a direct continuation from where it had ended in Hawkeye, with Lopez now having to, from the season synopsis, "face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward."

Rumours have also been flying of Krysten Ritter reprising her role as Jessica Jones. The speculated return of the ex-superhero is tagged along by the hearsay that Charlie Cox's Daredevil will be spotted in three episodes of the 2023 Marvel's Echo, with D'Onofrio's post-Hawkeye battle-scarred Kingpin appearing in four.

Fans can only wait in anticipation with Cox's reveal that Daredevil: Born Again will comprise 18 episodes, with the star hoping that the show will touch on Matthew Murdock's daytime routine as a professional lawyer before donning the iconic horned helmet to fight crime at night.

While the plot of show remains under wraps, one thing is for sure: it won't be a continuation of the Netflix series, which ended its run in 2018.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.