Kit Chan reunites with Home lyricist for Emerald Hill theme song

We've sung along to Olivia Ong's Ru Yan from The Little Nyonya soundtrack for years, and now it's time for a new earworm.

Kit Chan sings the theme song Echoes of Petals for its upcoming spinoff series Emerald Hill, which is set to release in March 2025. The song and its music video were released on the Mediacorp Drama YouTube Channel Mewatch and Melisten today (Dec 2) and will premiere on major streaming platforms on Dec 6.

Echoes of Petals marks the singer's second time working with lyricist Mu Zi, who also penned the words for her hit National Day song Home from 1998. She also worked for the first time with composer Li Si Song and said in a press release that working with the "two very masterful songwriters" was "definitely an opportunity [she did] not take lightly".

"Recording this song has been a most satisfying and cherished experience," the 52-year-old said. "I love the Southeast Asian-inspired music arrangement by Terence Teo that really gave the song a very nostalgic and familiar feeling despite the grand orchestrations in parts.

"Also, being part of the music video that was shot in the actual house where the story takes place made me feel much more engaged in the stories of these characters. Walking through the rooms where their lives unfolded, and touching the objects they owned — it made for an incredibly immersive experience that gave me a lot to work with emotionally. I can’t wait to watch the series!"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DDD9ju5S59l/[/embed]

Executive producer Loh Woon Woon said that Kit was "the perfect artiste" to bring the theme song to life, adding: "Her exceptional artistry and theatrical flair masterfully capture the grandiosity of the song’s arrangement and profound emotional depth of its lyrics, uniquely complementing the vintage visuals of Emerald Hill’s bygone eras."

The music video begins with Kit walking onto the set of Emerald Hill, and alternates between her and the studio and in the grand mansion. The scenes cut between Kit in the house and snippets from the upcoming series, with cast members in the same location.

Emerald Hill stars Tasha Low as Zhang Xinniang, who roams the streets with her adoptive mother Ah Zhu (Chen Liping), conning others to survive. But at age 10, Ah Zhu brings the girl to the wealthy Zhang family living in the titular area, claiming Xinniang to be Li Shuqin (Jesseca Liu) and Jinhe's (Hsiu Chieh-kai) long-lost daughter Anya.

There are two other "Little Nyonyas", the antagonist Zhang Anna played by Chantalle Ng and Ferlyn Wong, the real Anya.

The star-studded cast also includes Zoe Tay, Aileen Tan, Chen Huihui, Desmond Ng and Romeo Tan, among others, with Jeanette Aw reprising her role as Yamamoto Yueniang from The Little Nyonya.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrLDY7tZlqQ[/embed]

