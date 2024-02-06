'Kneading and rolling non-stop': Yvonne Lim's handmade CNY goodies for friends look gorgeous enough for sale

Chinese New Year (CNY) is right around the corner and while some local celebrities are releasing their own line of snacks for sale, actress Yvonne Lim is baking goodies for her friends instead.

"Anyone have CNY anxiety like me? Told myself to take a CNY break this year and not do anything, just rest… but I failed again when friends mentioned they missed my CNY pineapple balls," wrote the 47-year-old on her Instagram post yesterday (Feb 5).

"Presenting handmade Chinese New Year goodies made from the heart… huat ah!"

She added that she stayed up late at night, " rolling and kneading non-stop" to make pineapple balls and financiers for her specially made gift boxes.

In each, there are two bottles of pineapple balls, five individually sealed financiers and a CNY-themed plush toy.

The packaging is detailed down to the labels and tape used to decorate and seal the goods, and the red box itself is akin to the ones seen in stores - complete with a unique handle.

Yvonne ends off the post with a photo of herself with husband Alex Tien and children Alex Junior and Alexa.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C28vfsCvOPQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Fellow celebrities and netizens took to the comments to praise Yvonne.

While actors Mark Lee and Dennis Chew left clapping emojis, actress Lina Ng remarked: "You are so awesome! You put so much thought into the packaging!"

"This looks better than what is sold in stores!" wrote one netizen.

"So nice. You can start a business," said another.

