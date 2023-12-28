Lee Sun-kyun's suicide note revealed, celebrities mourn his death

Shockwaves were sent through the showbiz industry yesterday (Dec 27) after veteran South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun committed suicide amid investigations for drug abuse.

Police were alerted at around 10.12am (9.12am Singapore time) that the 48-year-old star of Coffee Prince and Parasite had left home after leaving a message that resembled a suicide note.

He was found unconscious in a car in Seoul at around 10.30am. A charcoal briquette was found in the passenger seat.

Later that day, Korean media revealed part of the contents of his suicide note. In it, Sun-kyun reportedly told his actress wife Jeon Hye-jin, "I can't help it" and "I think there is no other way".

Reports added that he also apologised to the CEO of his agency Hodu&U Entertainment in his note for the large penalties incurred after advertising and movie deals were cancelled following his drug abuse probe. The amount is estimated to be around 10 billion won (S$10.2 million).

Actor Cho Jin-woong was reportedly overwhelmed with grief and had to be supported by a friend at Sun-kyun's wake, which was held in the afternoon at the funeral hall in Seoul National University Hospital.

The 47-year-old had worked with Sun-kyun in the 2014 film A Hard Day, and had recently taken over Sun-kyun's role in the K-drama No Way Out when the latter withdrew from the production.

Popular Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu, who also stars in No Way Out, was also at the wake.

Actors Jung Woo-sung, Jeon Do-yeon, Kim Nam-gil, Im Si-wan and Ryu Jun-yeol were reportedly among the other celebrity friends who were there.

Sun-kyun's funeral will be held tomorrow. His agency stated that it will be a private affair with family and colleagues in attendance.

A few celebrities also took to Instagram to post tributes to Sun-kyun.

Actress Claudia Kim, also known as Kim Soo-hyun, wrote on her Instagram Story: "So shocked and heartbroken to hear the news. Everyone deserves to be forgiven for their mistakes. Everyone deserves a second chance.

"What a loss of great talent it is for the Korean entertainment industry. Sending prayers to his family and close friends. Rest in peace."

Singer Luna from the girl group f(x) did the same, expressing her grief: "I'm so sad and my heart aches… I hope you are happy without worries and sadness in heaven."

Veteran singer Yuri from the first-generation K-pop group Cool remarked: "I pray that the deceased rests in peace. It's so sad… It makes me think more about how scary people really are… Should a mistake cost our life?"

Sun-kyun had undergone three rounds of police interrogation on suspicion of using illegal drugs at the residence of a hostess employed at a high-end bar in Seoul on multiple occasions since early this year.

He claimed he was tricked by the woman into taking the drugs and that he did not know what he was consuming.

In November, he tested negative in two tests conducted during police investigations and also by the National Forensic Service.

Some reports claimed that the bar was a "room salon" that operated on a membership system and Sun-kyun was a VIP member.

In South Korea, the term "room salons" is used to describe bars with private rooms for hostesses to attend to customers and often serve as a front for prostitution.

Yesterday, the police executed an arrest warrant for A, a woman in her 20s who allegedly extorted 50 million won from Sun-kyun, on suspicion of blackmail and other charges.

Currently, A is in custody at the Nonhyeon Police Station in Incheon, and her warrant examination will be held this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Sun-kyun's drug case is scheduled to close with 'no right to prosecute' due to his death.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1

Counselling TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555 Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Online resources mindline.sg stayprepared.sg/mymentalhealth ec2.sg www.tinklefriend.sg www.chat.mentalhealth.sg



