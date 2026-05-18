Korean star Dex takes friend's son to Singapore, visits Mandai Wildlife Reserve and Gardens by the Bay

Nope, your eyes aren't tricking you. That was oppa in the flesh on our shores.

South Korean soldier-turned-YouTuber Dex, whose real name is Kim Jin-young, was in Singapore with his friend's son recently for the child's first-ever overseas trip.

In collaboration with the Korean branch of Singapore Tourism Board, the 30-year-old uploaded a 49-minute-long vlog to his YouTube channel on May 15 chronicling the trip.

He had brought along little Seobin, whom he shared is the son of his senior in the Korean Navy Underwater Demolition Team (UDT).

"It's not easy for your dad to travel as it's hard for him to get approval. So today, Uncle (Dex) is going on a trip with you in his place," said Dex soothingly while holding the boy.

Dex, who is also a variety show host and actor, shared that he chose to come here for its famed hygiene and safety, as well as the fenceless environment of Mandai Wildlife Reserve - the highlight of their trip.

Together at the attraction, they came across saki monkeys, chimpanzees, orangutans and cheetahs, where Seobin got the chance to feed a giraffe.

They then headed to Bird Paradise for lunch, making stops to interact with the birds and feed them along the way. They later went to Night Safari, sitting on a buggy ride as they encountered deer, bears, rhinoceroses and elephants. While Seobin was afraid of being up close to the creatures in the dark, Dex comforted him and educated him on animal facts.

The duo also visited Ion Orchard where they ate at the iconic restaurant Jumbo Seafood, ordering dishes like pepper crab, chilli crab and cereal prawn.

They separated afterwards to do individual sightseeing, with Dex leaving Seobin with his mother and grandmother at Gardens by the Bay.

Reflecting on the trip, Dex said: "Compared to Seoul, this place feels very much like nature - there are so many trees. And for both adults and kids, isn't it a good city? Because above all, we decided to come here for its safety and hygiene and while I was here, it seemed really clean. In fact, I don't think I saw any trash on the streets at all."

However, he did bring up Singapore's signature hot weather almost giving Seobin a heatstroke, but said that the boy felt better after drinking a slushie his mum recommended.

Dex shot to fame after appearing in the second season of reality dating series Single's Inferno (2022). He has also starred in the third season of The Zone: Survival Mission alongside Kwon Yuri, Yoo Jae-suk and Kim Dong-hyun, with his latest variety show being Fresh off the Sea in Calape.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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