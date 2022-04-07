Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on wedding to Travis Barker, admits ceremony isn't legally binding

Kourtney Kardashian has shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding day — but admitted the ceremony was not legally binding.

The 42-year-old beauty and Travis Barker walked up the aisle at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Monday (April 4), but she's now confessed that they didn't obtain a marriage license.

Alongside a series of photos from the ceremony, Kourtney wrote on Instagram: "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). (sic)"

In the photos, Kourtney and Travis, 46, are seen wearing leather jackets, while the brunette beauty is holding a bouquet of flowers.

However, Kourtney confirmed that the ceremony wasn't legally binding.

The reality star — who got engaged last year — wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Practice makes perfect."

Earlier this week, Marty Frierson — the owner of the One Love Wedding Chapel — revealed some secrets of their ceremony.

He shared: "There was a lot of that - kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air! They just seemed totally in love."

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian marries Travis Barker in surprise wedding after 2022 Grammys

Marty also revealed the ceremony was only attended by a handful of guests.

He said: "They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle.

"I don't know if they were their friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves."