Ku Hye-sun graduates from Kaist with Master of Science, starts hair-roller business

Actress Ku Hye-sun has graduated from Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (Kaist), a prestigious university in South Korea.

She posted her certificate on Instagram yesterday (March 4), revealing she took a degree in Master of Science while majoring in science journalism.

This comes two years after Hye-sun, who turns 42 in November, attained her first degree from Sungkyunkwan University, where she enrolled in the Department of Film and Television.

In an episode of the variety show Real or Reel in 2024, she had revealed plans to further her studies: "I might not be able to work much. I have to get a PhD, which will take seven to eight years. After getting my degree, I might end up doing something entirely different. I envision myself studying alone in a container in the mountains, as sitting and studying is what I love most."

In late January this year, Hye-sun launched Kooroll, a line of patented hair-rollers.

It has reportedly been receiving criticism for its high price of 13,000 won (S$11) per roller, and Hye-sun addressed this issue in an Instagram post today.

"Unlike traditional round hair-rollers, Kooroll is over 80 per cent plastic-free. Also, unlike round hair rolls that get tangled in hair and become contaminated, Kooroll unfolds to easily remove hair and is self-repairing," she said, adding that the cost is high as the initial launch was not produced in large quantities.

She also said she plans to offer discounts for limited periods in future.

Best known for her lead role as Geum Jan-di in the hit 2009 drama Boys Over Flowers, Hye-sun last starred in the shows Blood (2015) and You Are Too Much (2017).

