'It's never too late': Boys Over Flowers actress Ku Hye-sun to graduate from university at 39

They say age is just a number, and South Korean actress Ku Hye-sun is proving it right.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday (Dec 10) to confirm that she will be graduating from Sungkyunkwan University.

"I received a report that someone on Everytime is impersonating me," said Hye-sun, referring to a social media platform for university students in South Korea. "I'm verifying it. It is me."

She attached screengrabs of a post she made on Everytime to clarify that it was made by her.

In the post, she jokingly introduced herself as "aunt" Hye-sun.

"I will be graduating after the final exams next week… While taking classes with many fellow students and thinking about career paths and employment together, there was something I always wanted to say to my classmates who thought it was too late.

"It's never too late. You are doing so well now," she wrote.

Though she is 39 years old, Hye-sun would be considered 40 under the traditional age system in South Korea.

"I hope my (late but not too late) graduation brings you a little hope and comfort," she concluded, adding a photo of herself in a graduation hat as a "proof shot".

According to local media reports, she is enrolled in the Department of Film and Television.

Netizens in the comments of her Instagram post congratulated her, with some reminiscing about her past acting role.

"So beautiful, dear Ku Jan-di. We are waiting for you in a new drama because you are such a great actress," said one netizen, referring to her lead role as Geum Jan-di in the mega hit K-drama Boys over Flowers (2009).

"Congratulations on your graduation! Thank you for your hard work! Wishing you many happy days ahead," wrote another netizen.

Another expressed: "I will always support you, whatever your decision is."

Hye-sun last starred in the dramas Blood (2015) and You Are Too Much (2017).

She tied the knot with Ahn Jae-hyun, her co-star in Blood, in 2016. In 2019, she revealed that Jae-hyun, now 36, was filing for a divorce.

A public spat followed with Hye-sun claiming that Jae-hyun cheated on her. The two officially parted ways in 2020.

