Kym Ng, Carrie Wong, Tay Ying and more to perform for Singapore Heart Foundation 55th Anniversary Charity Show

The Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF) Charity Show, which is making a comeback after a decade, will present star-studded performances from local and international artistes come June 29.

SHF's chairman Professor Tan Huay Cheem announced at the press conference yesterday (May 3) that the theme for this year is "Resilient Hearts" and they are "thrilled" to bring this event back on television.

He said: "This special live TV event pays tribute to the many individuals who embody resilience: Cardiac patients, caregivers, volunteers and partners who have all journeyed with us through the years.

"Their stories are a testament to the strength of the human spirit, and this show is a celebration of their courage and commitment."

The charity show will bring together performances by local artistes including Kym Ng, Guo Liang, Zoe Tay, Chen Hanwei, Marcus Chin, Shaun Chen, Paige Chua, Elvin Ng, Carrie Wong, Denise Camillia Tan, Tay Ying and Hazelle Teo as well as Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny. Taiwanese singer Chen Lei and Hong Kong singer Kenny Bee will also be present.

Carrie Wong's first charity show since joining showbiz

This would be the first time Carrie is participating in a charity show since she entered showbiz in 2013.

The 30-year-old will be performing a dance segment titled Shield Your Heart with Elvin, Shaun, Gini Chang, Tiffany Ho and SHF volunteers.

She said at the press conference: "I think this is a particularly meaningful dance because we included an important element in it and that is using umbrellas. The message that we hope to spread to everyone is that no matter what happens in our life, we can always hold an umbrella for others and give them hope. We hope that the five of us will be able to present a heartwarming performance."

Carrie also told AsiaOne yesterday: "This show holds a special meaning for me, because this is the first time in my decade in the industry [that I'm participating in a charity show]. It's very unbelievable because there were multiple shows during this time, but I've never been involved... I am just looking forward to it; there's a first time for everything."

She added she had initially heard from her manager that it was a "simple" dance, but she later realised "it's not so easy". Carrie also said that she and some of the artistes began training in mid-May and while they had about four rehearsals since then, they have not practised as a full team yet.

Kym Ng touched by SHF beneficiary's resilience and positivity

Kym, who will be hosting the show with Guo Liang, felt a sense of responsibility to deliver SHF's message through the show, which is how patients can seek help.

The 57-year-old said during the press conference: "When I participated in charity shows previously, I usually perform. This is one of the few times where I get to host and I feel a great sense of responsibility.

"We have quite a lot of performances by local and international artistes, volunteers and athletes. I hope that the performances will touch the hearts of audiences and encourage them to support us to donate generously and help those in need."

She told AsiaOne she was touched by a beneficiary she had interviewed for the show.

Kym shared that the woman, who is in her late forties, has a heart that functions at only 20 per cent. She also needs to go for kidney dialysis daily and self-inject insulin every day for her type 1 diabetes.

Because of her health condition, she is unable to work, but she is also a caregiver to her husband who has mental health issues and father-in-law who had a stroke.

Kym also revealed that the woman had received criticism from people around her about her health and considered suicide at one point. As she sat on the windowsill contemplating it, her husband saw her and asked her where she was going.

"Her husband saved her; he told her he loved her and needed her, and she then decided to continue to live on," she added.

Despite the difficulties the woman faces in her life; she persevered and holds online classes on how to be caregivers to loved ones.

Kym, who is frequently involved in charity work in her personal life, said: "The woman is very positive and has a strong character. I really respect and admire her."

"I think life is very precious... Humans need each other. Only when you help and care for each other that you realise life is worth it, everybody is worthy of love, and you have something to look forward to in your life."

Tay Ying finds 'full circle' moment in SHF performance

Tay Ying will be performing taekwondo fused with dance — two areas of her interest — with Hazelle, Denise, Germaine, Ivory Chia and taekwondo athletes in a segment named Pulse & Power.

Speaking at the press conference, the 29-year-old, who is tying the knot with celebrity chef Wu Sihan this month, shared: "Taekwondo and dance were my first loves. It was my first entry into the arts industry, so it feels like a full circle moment for me."

Tay Ying, who has a black belt in taekwondo, revealed that the coach who is training them for their performance now is actually her teacher from when she was nine. She had suggested the coach when the production team asked for recommendations.

She also told AsiaOne yesterday that while she enjoys both taekwondo and dancing separately, this is the first time she is performing a combination of both, which she found an "interesting" experience so far.

"It's a bit of code-switching, because there are certain stunts in taekwondo which will be totally different when we switch to dancing, so it's a new learning experience for me," Tay Ying shared.

The Singapore Heart Foundation 55th Anniversary Charity Show will air on June 29 from 7pm to 10pm on Channel 8. It will also be simulcast on Mewatch.

To donate to SHF, Singapore residents can tune in to the charity show and scan the QR code on the television screen. They can also call the hotline at 6321 8655 or leave a message through WhatsApp at the same phone number from June 3 to July 5 to pledge their donation. They can also donate directly at https://www.myheart.org.sg/resilient-hearts-2025/.

Contributions will support SHF's mission to prevent heart disease through outreach and educational activities, provide rehabilitation for survivors and at-risk individuals, improve resuscitation efforts through training and awareness, and support needy heart patients through the Heart Support Fund.

