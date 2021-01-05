La La Land actress Emma Stone is preggers with first child

Here's a piece of joyous news to ring in the new year after the craptastic year that was 2020.

It was reported earlier today (Jan 5) that Emma Stone is expecting her first child with Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary.

In exclusive photos published by Daily Mail, the 32-year-old Hollywood actress can be seen cradling her baby bump while out on a walk with a friend. The couple has yet to address the news publicly.

However, a source confirmed to E! News that Emma is indeed pregnant and that she "just loves married life".

It was previously reported by People that the couple got hitched last September after dating for three years. They announced their engagement in December 2019 and initially planned to wed in March 2020 but they had to delay it due to the pandemic.

The pair first met when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016. Their relationship was confirmed in late October 2017, where a source told People that they have been dating for three months.

In a previous interview with Elle, the Oscar-winning actress said that she never saw herself as someone who wanted to get married and have kids, but she changed her mind as she grew older.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.

"And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids," she confessed.

