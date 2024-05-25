Lady Gaga reveals performing a run of shows after contracting Covid-19

Lady Gaga performed a run of shows after contracting Covid-19.

The 38-year-old pop star was struck down with coronavirus during the tail end of the pandemic but was determined "not to let the fans down" so she still took to the stage and made sure that her team was in the loop.

She told Variety: "I did five shows with Covid. I shared it with everyone on my team. And I said, ‘I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work, and you don’t have to perform and you don’t have to work that day. I just didn’t want to let all the fans down."

The Poker Face hitmaker also noted that she kept apologising to everyone backstage amid her quick changes.

She added: "The way that I saw it also is that the fans were all putting themselves in harm's way every day coming to the show. During all my quick changes, I kept going, 'I'm sorry. I'm so sorry."

But the Grammy Award-winning star was also keen to stress that even though just being in the world of showbusiness can feel very "isolating" at times, she "never" feels that way when she is with her fans.

Meanwhile, she teased that she is working on her long-awaited seventh studio album and it is "really different" to anything she has ever done before.

She said: "I have written so many songs and I have produced so many songs.

"There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do."

