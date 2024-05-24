Singer Sean Kingston arrested on 'numerous fraud and theft charges'

Sean Kingston was arrested on Thursday (May 23) after a warrant was issued for "numerous fraud and theft charges".

The 34-year-old singer — whose real name is Kisean Anderson — was performing in California when he was detained, hours after a South Florida mansion he was renting was raided and his mother, Janice Turner, 61, was taken into custody.

The Broward Sheriff's Office told People in a statement: "This evening, police in Fort Irwin, California, arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston without incident on a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges.

"According to investigators, he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, California."

The Sheriff's Office confirmed the warrants were served at a Southwest Ranches property in Florida following an ongoing investigation.

Before his arrest, Sean wrote on his Instagram Stories: "People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!

"My lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

According to The New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Sean was arrested during his gig on US Army base Fort Irwin, which is in the desert and around 150 miles away from Los Angeles.

The Beautiful Girls singer was booked to perform for the United States Army's Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Programs.

The arrests are said to have been made following a lawsuit between Ver Ver Entertainment and the singer.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in February, the company is alleging breach of contract and fraud over the purchase of a 232-inch Colossal TV and a sound system, which is thought to be worth around US$110,000 (S$148,000).

According to documents seen by the publication, Sean is said to have promised to make promotional videos about the products with his good friend and Eenie Meenie collaborator Justin Bieber.

It claims in the lawsuit: "[Kingston] made these false statements to induce Plaintiff into a 232-inch installing Colossal TV and sound system with as small a down payment as possible."

According to the publication, it was agreed for Sean to send a US$30,000 down payment and then a second payment of US$47,827.16, as well as make social media posts, which would be worth more than US$38,000, about the TV and sound system.

But it is alleged he didn't keep his agreement, after the system was installed, about the second payment or promo videos.

Attorney Robert Rosenblatt, who is representing the rapper and his mum, admitted he is "aware of some of the allegations".

He added: "We look forward to addressing these in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Sean and his mother."

