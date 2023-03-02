Landmine to Nazi's head is one of many gory highlights in Sisu trailer

The action and set pieces of the John Wick franchise have undeniably set a high bar for action films, but what if all of that finesse and swiftness can be translated to another time period? That’s what will be explored in Sisu, an upcoming film about killing Nazis coming from the same studio and Lionsgate that brought us Keanu Reeves’ amazing hitman.

Sisu tells the story of Aatami Korpi, a Finnish one-man wrecking ball who has supposedly retired to a life of mining for gold. An unfortunate crossing of paths with a Nazi patrol kicks things off, and we soon learn that there is more to this humble miner than it first seems.

Having lost his family in the war, and none too happy about the invaders trying to steal his bounty, Korpi is now more than willing to use his knack for extreme violence to take out any Nazis unfortunate enough to cross his path.

Of course, that will involve plenty of violence inflicted on the Nazis, with Sisu not shy about going over the top to showcase the prowess of Korpi. The effects look practical and stunning as well, which will be a delight for all those headed to the cinemas to catch the film. And did we mention that there will be a good boy along for the ride?

PHOTO: Nordisk Film

Sisu is being helmed by writer/director Jalmari Helander, with the title derived from a Finnish concept that roughly translates to determination in the face of extreme adversity. A totally apt description of the lead in the movie to say the least.

There is no release date set for Sisu just yet, but it will certainly make for an exciting time when it eventually drops in 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.