Taiwanese singer Landy Wen out of ICU after suffering septic shock

Following a 10-day battle with sepsis, Taiwanese singer Landy Wen is now out of danger.

In a Weibo post on Tuesday (May 26), her manager announced that Landy, 46, has been transferred from the intensive care unit (ICU) to a regular ward after receiving treatment for septic shock.

The sepsis was caused by stones which were removed by healthcare professionals at Taipei Medical University Hospital, her manager said.

Landy is working on getting discharged within a week.

On May 14, she was admitted to the ICU over persistent high fever and abdominal pain. Doctors at the emergency department also found that her white blood cell count was triple the usual number.

Two days later, her manager told Taiwanese media that Landy was conscious but unable to eat.

The star also reportedly cried and apologised for having to stop work.

In the Weibo post on Tuesday, her manager thanked actress-model Vivian Hsu for her gift of chicken essence, Jacky Wu for his concern, as well as Kenji Wu for his encouragement throughout Landy's ordeal.

She also thanked Landy's boyfriend, Reno, for taking her to seek medical help promptly. The manager also extended her gratitude to fans and other friends for their well wishes.

However, she urged fans and netizens to show their support for Landy through messages instead of hospital visits, so as not to disturb patients in other wards.

Landy plans to return to work in September, with her postponed concerts in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu slated for December.

The singer made her debut after she participated in the 1997 singing competition Super Newcomer. Singer-host Jacky later signed her to his label Alfa Music International.

The following year, they released the hit duet Rooftop.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com