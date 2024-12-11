Late Liu Chia-chang's estranged son says farewell online after being turned away from funeral

Following the death of Taiwanese singer-songwriter Liu Chia-chang on Dec 2, his estranged singer son Jeremy Liu took to Facebook to seek help in finding details of the funeral.

Eventually, the 38-year-old could only bid his farewell online after a cold brush-off from his half-brother.

In a social media post uploaded on Dec 8, Jeremy, who also goes by the name Jeremiah Zhang, said he was able to find the information through "private channels", but could not receive confirmation from Chia-chang's assistant.

"I just wanted to see my father off for the last time, but I couldn't get a response. I respect that the family in Taiwan wants to honour my father's wish for a low-profile and simple funeral, and that is why I haven't revealed the information I've found," he wrote.

"It's only proper for a son to send off his father but if I can't get a response, I'll be forced to publicly disclose the time and location of the funeral and hope the media can help verify it."

Chia-chang died in his 80s following a battle with cancer. He had bad blood with his ex-wife, Jeremy's mother Chen Chen, with their feuds often making headlines. Jeremy had reportedly sided with Chen, 76.

In November last year, about eight years after their divorce in 2015, Chia-chang criticised Chen for coveting his assets in a Weibo post. Chen retaliated by alleging that he had once threatened to sabotage Jeremy's singing career when he first entered showbiz, questioning his capabilities as a father.

Chia-chang responded with another Weibo post, apologising to the public for not handling his family matters well before reprimanding Chen for spoiling Jeremy and depriving him of a proper education.

'No direct relationship'

In response to Jeremy's statement, Chia-chang's oldest son reportedly said: "The man surnamed Zhang has no direct relationship with the Liu family so we won't be able to comment."

On Dec 9, Jeremy alluded that he was eventually unable to attend the funeral.

"I have seen their (the Liu family's) response. Since an important matter can be brushed off with such shallow and childish reasons, I can only express my understanding and respect," he wrote, attaching the post with a photo of his identity card, which shows he still holds the surname Liu.

"I can only say this to my father here: Rest in peace dad."

