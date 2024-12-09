William Chan puts on the kilos to play Cya Liu's father in time-travel crime series See Her Again

To portray a sense of family bliss in time-travel crime series See Her Again, William Chan made himself gain weight.

"I feel that being a little plump, such as having a double chin and beer belly, would suit the character better and convey his sense of happiness," the Hong Kong actor told AsiaOne in an interview recently.

See Her Again follows Yeung Kwong Yiu (William), a family man and detective from the Hong Kong police force's serious crimes unit, who time-travels from 1993 to 2018 and teams up with police officer Chan Hoi Ching (Cya Liu) to unravel the truth behind a long-buried serial murder case.

In the process, they learn about their connection and uncover secrets surrounding the case. Racing against time, Kwong Yiu seeks to capture the culprit and return to the past to change the course of things.

This is also William's first time portraying the role of a father.

He said: "This is something I have never experienced before. I have never been a father and don't have a daughter. Before filming started, I had been thinking about how to portray the kinship [between father and daughter].

"But I have always liked children and I also have a niece. Every time I see her, I think that she is very cute, so that's how I tried to get myself into character."

It helped the 39-year-old believe Cya, who is only three years younger than him, is his daughter and "want to take care of her".

The Chinese actress told AsiaOne that when preparing to play Hoi Ching, she recalled one of her favourite Hong Kong series Armed Reaction (1998), which stars Esther Kwan and Joyce Tang as policewomen.

"The image of the Madams (female officers) left a deep impression on me. During filming, I also observed the real Madams and familiarised myself with the script."

She also shared that she was attracted to Hoi Ching because of the challenges the character faces throughout the series and how she grows from it.

"Hoi Ching's fragility and calmness when she faces huge changes in her life are very attractive to me. I feel that she is a very heart-wrenching character, and I even cried while watching the drama recently. She has a combination of strength and vulnerability, which is what makes her attractive," Cya added.

That resonance could be down to certain similarities in who they are.

Cya pointed out that they are both headstrong, have a similar working attitude, and put a similar importance on family.

See Her Again also stars Stephen Fung, Tse Kwan Ho, Ling Man Lung, Niki Chow and Ben Yuen. It is now available on Netflix and WeTV.

[[nid:712130]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.