Late model-actor Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su posts photos of them together

Many celebrities in the Chinese-language entertainment industry have posted their declarations of love on social media on Wednesday (May 20), as 5-2-0 sounds somewhat similar to "I love you" in Mandarin.

But for late Taiwanese-Canadian actor-model Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su, May 20 was the fifth anniversary of their first date.

And the 23-year-old influencer posted several photos of them together on Instagram on Wednesday, including one of their first date on May 20, 2015, likely in a Japanese restaurant.

PHOTO: Instagram/bella_navy4life

There was another photo of the pair kissing in the evening light at a beach in Palawan island in the Philippines on May 20, 2019.

She wrote: "Happy 520, I Love You G."

PHOTO: Instagram/bella_navy4life

The two had met through Gao's good friend, former basketball star James Mao, and became an item due to their common school background and love of sports.

Gao died at 35 of sudden cardiac arrest on Nov 27 after collapsing during the shooting of Chinese reality show Chase Me in Zhejiang in China.

His good friend, television personality Darren Jiang, later disclosed that Gao had been planning to propose to Su on Nov 28.

