'Lawrence Wrong': Cheeky netizens congratulate actor with same name for becoming 'next PM'

Sharing the same name with someone else can be quite troublesome, especially if you're both public figures.

Shortly after Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong was named the leader of the 4G team, Reddit user Ewbugs started a thread titled "Our next prime minister" last Thursday (April 14), with a screenshot of the wrong Lawrence Wong's photos.

Fellow Reddit users quickly chimed in on the joke with puns on their names, and some thirsty comments about the 33-year-old actor. One user even suggested that they take the joke further by congratulating him on his Instagram page.

Coincidentally, congratulatory messages appeared on Lawrence's Instagram posts.

The best part is, the man himself took it like a champ and even replied to one of them with two emojis.

