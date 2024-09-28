'Le Sserafim who?' Daiso aunties go viral in K-pop TikTok challenge

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim has yet to hit Singapore's shores but don't worry, we've got this group of adorable aunties.

A group of ladies working at Daiso posted a video of themselves doing the Eunchae Challenge — named after Le Sserafim's youngest member Hong Eun-chae — where people bop in the same direction during her verse in the sextet's new song Crazy.

In a clip that has garnered nearly 120,000 views on TikTok since Tuesday (Sept 24) the aunties do just that while holding items from Daiso, with the caption reading: "Le Sserafim who?"

Netizens expressed their amusement in the comments section.

"Nice try, welcome back Le Sserafim," one joked.

Another made reference to the song's lyrics: "Daiso employees are girling."

Some remarked that the aunties are "cute", while another cheekily said: "Daiso? More like Dai-slay."

