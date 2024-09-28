Desmond Tan wins Outstanding Asian Star award at Seoul Drama Awards, snaps selfie with Lovely Runner's Kim Hye-yoon

Earlier this year, local actor Desmond Tan had two wins at the Star Awards.

On Wednesday (Sept 25), the 38-year-old clinched an award overseas.

At the Seoul Drama Awards held in South Korea, Desmond won the Outstanding Asian Star award for his roles in the local shows All That Glitters (2023) and Moments (2024).

He was one of six winners of the award, alongside Lovely Runner stars Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, as well as regional actors like Win Metawin from Thailand, Kim Chiu from the Philippines and Malaysia's Siti Saleha.

During his acceptance speech, Desmond said it was an honour to represent Singapore and thanked his pet dog Hoshi who died recently: "I'll miss him and love him."

He later took to Instagram to post selfies taken with Win and Hye-yoon.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAVm-Z4zc-h/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

"With Win 'Meta-Wink'," he joked in one post, before making a reference to Hye-yoon's drama in another: "A day to remember! What a lovely run. My heart is filled with gratitude… I promise to continue working hard and reach for bigger dreams."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAYS-mgTIFF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

[[nid:703316]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.