Any takers? Man leaves $60k watch at Merlion Park to test how quickly it's stolen

A content creator left a $60,000 luxury watch unattended at the Merlion Park as a social experiment meant to show how safe Singapore is, but was slammed by netizens instead.

The TikTok video was posted on Saturday (April 5) by TimeTells, a local luxury watch dealer, and has since garnered over 186,000 views.

The 24-second video starts off with the content creator leaving the Audemars Piguet watch on an unoccupied bench.

"Let’s see how long it takes for someone to steal a $60,000 watch in Singapore," said the caption.

The watch is displayed openly in the box while tourists mill around in the background taking pictures of Marina Bay Sands and the Merlion.

The time lapse video is timestamped, beginning at 2pm and ending at 2.35pm.

Throughout the video, it seems like the watch did not draw any attention from passersby and remained untouched at the end of the 35-minute mark.

The content creator returns at the end of the video to retrieve the watch, seemingly pleased with the result.

"This is Singapore lah," the caption read.

While he attempted to show how safe Singapore is through this experiment, many netizens begged to differ.

Netizens argued that the social experiment did not reflect the behaviour of Singaporeans since Merlion Park was largely frequented by tourists.

Many netizens suggested putting the watch in locations which are more crowded.

Many also raised issue that it was filmed, which would have detered anyone from taking the watch.

[[nid:638596]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com