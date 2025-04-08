Singaporean drowns after being swept away by strong currents near island off Johor

A swim in the sea turned wrong for a group of three friends after two of the men drowned in the waters off a small island in Johor on Monday (April 7).

One of the deceased was identified by Malaysian media outlet Bernama to be 37-year-old Singaporean Yogaraj Veeran.

His body was found floating near Pulau Mawar on Monday afternoon and pulled to shore by members of the public, said Endau Fire and Rescue Station chief assistant superintendent Mohd Alias Hussin.

A Malaysian man, K Anpanathan, had managed to save himself, reported Bernama.

Mohd Alias said the body of a third victim, Indian national R. Narayanan, was subsequently found floating at sea some hours later.

According to The Star, the men are believed to have drowned after being swept away by strong currents while swimming near the island.

The three men were friends who had travelled from Johor Bahru to Mersing, Mohd Alias reportedly said.

The bodies of the two victims have been handed over to the police.

