'When you leave messages, you can only leave good ones': Jay Chou's comments in KL trigger Singapore fans

Even though Jay Chou's Singapore concert is long over, his fans here are clearly not over it yet.

On Jan 16, a video clip uploaded by Lerone Tan to TikTok shows the Taiwanese Mandopop king speaking to his fans at his recent Kuala Lumpur (KL) concert.

"Sometimes I will read fans' comments. All of you know my Instagram page right? I want to know how you feel after attending my concert," Jay, who turns 44 today, said.

"Let me be clear, when you leave messages, you can only leave good ones, okay? Because I am someone filled with positive vibes. So if someone says something negative, it may enter from one ear and go out from the other ear.

"But I will listen to constructive feedback. I want to check with all of you, is the sound effect of this venue problematic? Is my voice clear?"

Were Jay's comments well intended or was he suan-ing Singapore fans? His words didn't sit well with some netizens here, some of whom are already feeling sore that he sang more in the KL concert.

https://www.tiktok.com/@leronetan/video/7189058713158782210?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7172432628980286977

One user commented: "Jay is implying his Singapore fans are not appreciative and don't deserve his performance."

Another said: "He doesn't know how to take the loss, speaking tongue-in-cheek and suan Singapore. We'll see if he comes back to Singapore next year; is his pride bigger or money bigger?"

PHOTO: TikTok/Lerone Tan

Back in December last year, Jay's concert in Singapore received widespread criticism for poor sound quality, him singing only snippets of his songs and having too many special guests on stage.

Some fans came to his defence then, asserting that it was a venue problem and they put the blame on National Stadium and the audio team. Others also said that his vocals have been deteriorating throughout the years and he could not help it.

On Tan's TikTok video, some commenters pointed out that Singapore fans were not mature enough when they attacked him instead of critiquing the audio team.

One wrote: "Instead of blaming the organiser or system, they just blame him. Of course Singapore fans deserve the suan-ing."

"Your comment shows that you also don't know how to take a loss. Kena suan a bit also can kaopeh; your skin is very thin," said another.

PHOTO: TikTok/Lerone Tan

Some netizens offered another point of view: Jay improved in the KL concert precisely because he had taken in feedback from the Singapore performance.

One commenter said: "The reason why it was better in Malaysia is because he knows he messed up in Singapore and took feedback."

PHOTO: Tiktok/Lerone Tan

