Lee Jong-suk is coming to Singapore after 7 years, here's how you can meet him

He was here seven years ago, bringing fans from not only Singapore but the Philippines too.

Lee Jong-suk is hitting our shores again this October for his Dear, My With fanmeeting tour.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (July 27) on the Sistic website, and here are all the details you need to know.

Dear, My With

The fanmeeting will be held at The Esplanade Theatre at 8pm on October 4, with tickets starting from $128 for Category 3 tickets.

But to answer your burning question, how can you meet the man himself?



Besides guaranteed entry to the fanmeeting, there are four fan benefits: a goodbye session, group photo, signed poster and an exclusive photocard.

The VIP tier at $248 guarantees one access to the goodbye session, and a higher chance to win the lucky draw for the remaining benefits.

It is unclear how the goodbye session will work for the Singapore stop, but based on videos from the Manila fanmeeting, fans will walk in a line as Jong-suk waves from behind a rope barrier.

The photo session will be held in groups of 20.

One important thing to note is that all ticket purchases must be made before August 31 in order to qualify for the fan benefits draw.

The results will be released on September 15.

Jong-suk rose to fame after the 2013 dramas School 2013 and I Hear Your Voice.

He gained more attention after the hit series W: Two Worlds Apart in 2016, and most recently came back to the small screen with the Disney+ series Big Mouth following his military discharge.

ALSO READ: New year, new power couple: Lee Jong-suk and IU are dating

syarifahsn@asiaone.com



No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.