Is Lee Min-ho dating K-pop singer Yeonwoo? His agency responds

Is he dating her or not?

That's the question on many K-drama fans' minds after Dispatch reported on Monday (Aug 30) morning that Lee Min-ho has been dating K-pop singer Yeonwoo for about five months.

According to Dispatch, the 34-year-old actor invited the ex-Momoland member to his place on July 31, and was spotted celebrating her 25th birthday on Aug 1.

The report also claimed that he picked her up to watch a movie.

Min-ho's acquaintance was quoted in Dispatch's report as saying: "Lee Min-ho has been always upfront about his love. He doesn't like to hide his relationship so he often goes on dates in public."

The acquaintance added that the pair bonded over their common interests in playing video games and watching movies.

However, the actor's management agency has promptly quashed the dating rumour.

On the same day, MYM Entertainment said: "It is not true that they are in a relationship. They are just acquaintances."

The agency also shed light on the photos published by Dispatch, adding: "It wasn't just the two of them, and there were other friends present at the time. They are not photos of a date."

