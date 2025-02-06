Lee Teng and wife Gina Lin recall 1st couple trip which ended in her giving him an ultimatum

A couple's first overseas holiday should be a special experience where they make precious memories and get to know each other better.

But for Lee Teng and his wife Gina Lin, it ended with them almost breaking up.

"When we first got together, I didn't really think about planning for the trip. Gina is someone who would plan ahead before going somewhere. When she first travelled overseas with me, she didn't really know my personality yet. My style of travelling is rather impromptu," the 40-year-old local host shared with AsiaOne recently.

With no plans made, the couple went on the five-day-four-night holiday to Hong Kong with different expectations.

Gina, 31, told us: "Every day after we woke up, he would tell me he wanted to go look at toys. After the whole trip, I couldn't recall where I had been to in Hong Kong."

Lee Teng said they walked around a lot to look for toys, with Gina adding: "He even told me at one point, 'Angelababy bought toys from this shop'.

"I thought to myself then, 'Hello, I don't care about your toys okay?'"

That wasn't the end of it because Lee Teng's enthusiasm about his toys followed him back to Singapore.

Gina told us laughingly: "When we came home to Singapore, he continued playing with his toys. I got very angry and told him, 'If you want to continue playing with them, I think it's going to be hard for us to continue this relationship, because your focus is on them.'"

But it wasn't entirely an unpleasant trip, as Lee Teng also brought her to good eateries.

With this experience, both of them have learnt the importance of communication.

Lee Teng said: "Both of us came to the consensus that we would plan where to go every day on an overseas trip. Gina is very good at looking for good food around the places we are going and that's the great thing about travelling with her. I think it's better to have a plan."

The couple was speaking to us to promote their episode in the travel reality series Camping Around The World, where they travelled to Vietnam's Dong Hoi.

In this episode, Lee Teng and Gina experienced mountain camping, trekking and kayaking — a first for the latter as she prefers indoor activities and holidays in cities.

While Gina is still afraid of insects, she told us she was pleasantly surprised by the experience and realised that she actually enjoys being in nature.

Supporting one another through deep discussions

Having been through thick and thin, Lee Teng and Gina said they have become more supportive of each other.

Lee Teng explained: "As husband and wife, there are a lot of ups and downs. I think what's most important is to support one another and I think our method can be quite strange. In the middle of the night, for example at 3am, we would ask each other deep and direct questions."

He added that just a few days ago, he asked Gina whether she thought of him as a filial son and both of them had a long, thoughtful exchange on the topic.

They also had conversations about financial matters, including how much they should earn to be considered enough and the purpose of life.

Lee Teng said: "We would open up to each other about things that happened in our life recently, such as my career. I also believe that every quarrel is an opportunity to release our unhappiness and differences and to communicate. This allows us to maintain our chemistry and to speak freely."

Gina agreed, adding that being in a relationship is about understanding, compromising and acceptance.

"There's no 100 per cent perfect partner. It's whether you are willing to adjust your mentality and lifestyle for the other," Lee Teng concluded.

Camping Around The World is now available on demand for free on Mewatch and airs every Monday at 8pm on Channel 8. Lee Teng and Gina's episode will be released next Monday (Feb 10).

