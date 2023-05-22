Lewis Capaldi bruised his privates in gruelling bike exercise session

Lewis Capaldi bruised his privates in a gruelling Peloton session.

The Bruises singer, 26, said he "co-took" one of the bicycle classes and didn't realise it would be so hard, with the saddle of his bike leaving him with sore "goods" that made it painful to do a gig.

He told fans at an intimate gig on Friday (May 19) at Pryzm, London: "Yesterday I did a thing with Peloton. It's this big bike and they take these classes in London so I went along and did a quick class and it was f****** hard.

"I was sweating a lot. Also, this is a bit of TMI (too much information), but the saddle of the bike has really caused me, even now when I'm sitting down, like my goods are sore - I have a bruised gooch."

Lewis - who continues to struggle with the increasingly severe tics from his Tourette's syndrome - also compared releasing his new album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent to taking a "big s***".

He added about the release, four years after his 2019 debut record Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent: "It feels like it's a relief. I feel like I've been constipated for months and now I've [done] a big s***."

Lewis, who recently said his relationship with Scottish actress Ellie MacDowell, 23, was going "really well", added at the gig before he played new track The Pretender: "This sums up my feelings about imposter syndrome. It's nice to have songs about love when you're in a relationship but they're really about me and the real s*** I've experienced."

He added: "There was a time I didn't know if I was going to be able to do this. My mental health was really s***, my physical health was also suffering. Now? it's like we f****** did it buddy."

Despite his upbeat attitude and attempts to get fit, Lewis admitted he still has a pessimistic outlook, adding: "You know, we're all going to die someday, that weighs on my mind.

"We're all just hunkering towards our inevitable demise, I guess that plays on my mind from time to time."

