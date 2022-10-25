Lexus announced as official automotive partner for Black Panther

TOKYO, JAPAN — Lexus has announced its all-electric RZ 450e SUV will join forces with the Marvel Studios’ Black Panther franchise as an official automotive partner in the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film.

Ahead of the film’s global release beginning on Nov 9, the all-new, all-electric Lexus RZ 450e will star in heart-pumping 60, 30, and 15-second spots called An Electric Future.

Directed by Anthony Leonardi III, the video spots find General Okoye (played by Danai Gurira) in the RZ 450e as she prepares to fulfil her national duty in the unfamiliar role of public speaker.

Her fellow Dora Milaje joins General Okoye as they embark on a car chase experience filled with jinks, explosions, and pin-point accurate vibranium spear throws.

The RZ 450e is among many in Toyota’s S$96 billion investments in rolling out 30 EV models by 2030. It will be based on Toyota’s dedicated EV platform, e-TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) and claims to be able to cover 362 kilometres on a single charge.

Lexus states that the RZ 450e is expected to go on sale towards the end of this year but pricing for Singapore has yet to be announced.

“The power, elegance, and future-forward vision of the Lexus brand aligns perfectly with the Black Panther franchise. We couldn’t be happier to team up with Lexus once again to bring an action-packed story and to support 360 campaign to life,” said Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Global Partnership Marketing at The Walt Disney Company.

“We’re excited and honoured to continue our collaboration with the Marvel Studios’ Black Panther franchise,” adds Michael Moore, Lexus International’s General Manager for Strategic Communication.

“Our all-electric RZ 450e is a perfect fit in the Dora Milaje’s cutting-edge arsenal, bringing an elevated driving experience that intuitively connects with its users through advanced technology and compelling performance.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the follow-up to 2018’s Black Panther, following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, and is set to arrive in cinemas on Nov 11, 2022 in Singapore.

