Li Nanxing brings 6 family recipes to hotel buffet collab

Local actor Li Nanxing is bringing six of his family recipes to The Fullerton Hotel.

Named Our Home, Truly: A Singaporean Feast with Li Nanxing, the culinary collaboration is running every day from 6.30pm to 10pm until Aug 9, in line with National Day.

The menu consists of kampung curry chicken, nyonya beef rendang, bak kut teh with black garlic, crispy seafood cake paired with chilli and lemon citrus dipping sauces, homestyle nyonya chap chye and signature assam pedas.

A behind-the-scenes video showed Nanxing, who turns 62 in November, stepping into the hotel’s kitchen to work with the resident chefs.

"Every single dish went through rigorous tasting sessions to guarantee absolute perfection," said the hotel.

Bookings from Aug 7 to 9 will include a meet-and-greet session with Nanxing. Prices start at $49++ for children aged six to 11 and $98++ for adults

Reservations can be made through call or email to The Fullerton Hotel.

Local actress Pan Lingling and her actor husband Huang Shinan recently went down for a taste, with Nanxing there to introduce the dishes personally.

The former shared a video of their meet-up yesterday (July 5), jokingly adding: "My idol Nanxing cooked bak kut teh for my husband. This feeling is really good. My idol is a really good cook!"

This is not Nanxing's first culinary venture. In 2024, he released his bak kut teh broth in collaboration with Chamoon Hot Pot to mark his 60th birthday. Last year, he worked with Nan Yang Dao for two dishes made with his dried scallop hae bee hiam paste in celebration of the eatery's new branches in Jurong Point and Jem.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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