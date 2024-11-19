Li Nanxing releasing bak kut teh broth at hotpot restaurant to mark his and Singapore's 60th birthday

In celebration of his and Singapore's 60th birthday, local actor Li Nanxing will be releasing his bak kut teh broth in collaboration with Chamoon Hot Pot.

Named LNX Bak Kut Teh with Black Garlic, it will be available for dine-in from Dec 4 onwards and also for purchase from Nanxing's LNX Global Mart on Shopee and TikTok.

Chamoon also revealed that the broth is set to go global, launching in China in the near future.

Nanxing, who celebrated his birthday earlier this month, is fond of cooking and has worked with many other F&B businesses here. In 2019, he prepared his late mother's favourite recipes at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore's Mother's Day buffet promotion.

The following year, he partnered Ippudo to create the dried scallop hae bee hiam ramen, and has also worked with Bakers & Co, White Restaurant as well as TungLok.

Earlier this year, he reopened his mahjong-themed dessert cafe Tian Wang Desserts.

The menu offers a mix of traditional Chinese desserts and other local favourites like chendol and durian mousse.

[[nid:710345]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.