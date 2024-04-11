Local celebs show support for Li Nanxing's newly relocated mahjong-themed cafe at Keong Saik Road

If you fancy a game of mahjong as well as traditional Chinese desserts, your eyes and tastebuds will be in for a treat at this mahjong-themed dessert cafe.

Neon signs decorate the walls of Tian Wang Desserts along with the mahjong tile wallpaper, and colourful stools and tables add to the laid-back ambience.

Tian Wang Desserts was first opened by local actor Li Nanxing in 2021 at its previous location in Jalan Besar.

The dessert cafe then relocated to 50 Keong Saik Road, below Hotel 1929, in January this year and opens till 2am daily.

Earlier this month, its reopening garnered the support of many local celebrities such as Christopher Lee, Rayson Tan, Jeanette Aw and Huang Biren.

Local actress Jeanette Aw expressed her support through an Instagram post on Wednesday (April 10) which featured her and Li Nanxing posing with Tian Wang's iconic mahjong tile wallpaper and desserts.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5lNFxJhrpx[/embed]

Huang Biren also posted a series of pictures on social media on the same day, having a blast at the dessert cafe with other local celebrities such as Christopher Lee.

"Congratulations @tianwang.sg on the opening of the new dessert place! " she wrote.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5ioUBIPaRx[/embed]

What's on the menu?

In addition to traditional Chinese desserts, the 100-seater cafe offers beverages and savoury snacks for patrons to enjoy while taking in the cafe's quirky interior.

Some items on the menu are: Mao Shan Wang Durian Mousse (from $11.80 for single shot), which is a bestseller; Mango Pomelo Sago ($8.20), Osmanthus Collagen Jelly with Aloe Vera ($5.80); Chendol ($8.20); and Bubur Hitam ($5.80).

In celebration of its relocation, the dessert cafe has also released a new dessert called Berry Blast ($8.80) – a refreshing bowl of vanilla ice cream swirled with berry puree and topped with an assortment of berries.

Address: 50 Keong Saik Rd, Singapore 089154

Opening hours: Daily, 5pm to 2am

