JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee opens flagship store at ArtScience Museum, after year-long pop-up

Fans of JJ Lin’s coffee chain, listen up!

Hot on the heels of its year-long pop-up at the outdoor Rain Oculus, Miracle Coffee will be opening its flagship store at the lobby of ArtScience Museum tomorrow (Dec 6).

The cafe boasts a sleek counter with clean lines and Scandinavian furnishings. The highlight of the facade has to be the cloud installation, which floats above the counter.

The newly minted cafe will be open to diners from 4pm.

The grand opening will also kick off The Miracle Lab. According to Marina Bay Sands (MBS), it is "a sharing platform for coffee enthusiasts to connect over conversations around coffee and innovation".

The first instalment will be a private event, but the public can tune in virtually on Instagram Live at JJ Lin and Miracle Coffee's profiles on its opening day at 1pm.

Expect familiar names in the local coffee scene like Equate, Glyph and Homeground to discuss various topics, from roasting techniques to brewing methods and sustainability practices.

Furthermore, the aforementioned coffee brands will collaborate with Miracle Coffee to create limited-time special brews to raise funds for Metta Welfare Association, an organisation that provides welfare services to individuals and families.

From Dec 6 to 10, sales from the special brews will go to charity. Additionally, MBS will match dollar-for-dollar the amount of money raised.

Look forward to a brand new menu which offers locally inspired sandwiches and salads.

For something sweet, there will be freshly baked croissants and danishes, as well as whimsical cakes, created in collaboration with MBS' executive pastry chef.

The Taiwanese cafe first made its way to our sunny shores on Sept 30.

Notably, the pop-up offered a Singapore-exclusive drink: The Kaya Cloud.

This locally inspired drink is is an Americano-style coffee that’s topped with kaya-flavoured cream and shaved gula melaka.

Anticipate a bustling turnout at the flagship store opening since the pop-up saw six-hour queues on its first day.

