Miracles do happen: JJ Lin's coffee joint is coming to MBS on Sept 30, local fans celebrate

JJ Lin is coming to town soon — or at least his coffee chain is.

Miracle Coffee is set to open in Singapore on Sept 30 as part of a collaboration with Marina Bay Sands (MBS). The coffee business currently has four outlets in Taiwan.

The 41-year-old singer made the announcement on his official social media sites last Sunday (Sept 11) to the delight of his fans.

Miracle Coffee will start as a 90-day pop-up at ArtScience Museum's outdoor Rain Oculus on level 1, Marina Bay Sands confirmed in a press release today (Sept 12)

In 2023, a flagship cafe will be launched in the museum lobby.

The menu for Miracle Coffee's Singapore branch has yet to be revealed. If its Taiwan menu is any indication, though, local diners can expect coffee and desserts such as basque cheesecake and tiramisu. Savoury cafe staples such as truffle fries as well as smoked salmon and avocado on toast are available too.

Besides excited Singaporean fans, it seems that the comments section was also filled with friends from up north who simply want the chance to sip some Miracle Coffee in their home country.

In the meantime, fans can peruse Miracle Coffee Store on Shopee for coffee mugs or coffee beans.

