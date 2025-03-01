Li Qin, Zhang Ruoyun, Dylan Wang bring home biggest awards at Yuewen Global IP Awards

While there was a slight delay at Yuewen Global IP Awards last evening (Feb 28) due to a technical difficulty, the fans' spirits were not dampened by it.

To get them hyped up, all that the hosts Li Ai and Li Xiang needed to do was mention Chinese drama Guardians of the Dafeng, and the fans would be sent into a frenzy, screaming for the lead actor Dylan Wang.

The ceremony, which was held for the second consecutive time in Singapore, was presented at Resorts World Convention Centre and gathered Chinese actors, singers and authors to celebrate and award notable written works as well as those that were adapted into dramas and animation.

The first award of the night went to Chinese singer-actress Kiki Xu, who won the Potential Actress of Adaptations.

The 29-year-old, who plays Hu Liena in Chinese drama The Land of Warriors (2024), said in her winning speech: "I feel very honoured and thankful. Every role that I acted in was a meeting with the author's brilliant writing. I am thankful that these dreammakers (authors) breathe life into these characters and that I am able to perform them."

She added that the award gave her encouragement and acknowledgement to do better in the future.

Chinese actress Ava Wang received the Most Anticipated Actress of Adaptations in honour of her performances in Chinese dramas including When A Snail Falls In Love (2016) and Three-Body (2023), which is an adaptation of Liu Cixin's sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem.

That's not all she received during the awards ceremony, as she also celebrated her 38th birthday yesterday. Everyone present wished her a happy birthday and she bowed in appreciation.

Li Qin bagged the High-Quality Actress of Adaptation award for her detailed performances in dramas including Joy of Life season 1 and 2 (2019, 2024) and War of Faith (2024).

"I'm happy that I was able to play these characters, and also get to meet many dreammakers today. I hope that we will be able to continue to work together and create more wonderful dreams (projects) together in the future," the 34-year-old said in her winning speech.

Taiwanese singer Angela Chang performed her song Break the Cocoon, which is also the soundtrack for Chinese animation Soul Land. Her powerful vocals earned applause from the audience.

Towards the end of the evening, when Dylan was announced the winner of the Outstanding Impact Actor of Adaptations, his fans, also known as Xiong Di Huo, screamed his name loudly while waving LED banners bearing his name in the air.

The 26-year-old, who won the award for the second year, shared in his acceptance speech: "Firstly, I want to thank the 'Dafeng army' (his fans). This is my second time at Yuewen Global IP Awards; when I was here the first time, it was before the drama [Guardians of the Dafeng] aired.

"Now when I am here the second time, the first season of the drama has already aired, so I feel a sense of familiarity and at the same time, I also feel honoured and blessed to be able to meet the character Xu Qi'an."

After thanking the production company, he ended his speech with: "I want to thank Xiong Di Huo and the 'Dafeng army' from overseas. Let's work hard together."

Dylan was also asked to remain on stage and give five poses to the camera, one of which is the Dafeng salute in which he placed his fist against his chest.

Zhang Ruoyun bagged the Actor of The Year for his notable performance as Fan Xian in both seasons of Joy of Life.

The 36-year-old thanked the audience for their support and those who helped and believed in him to portray the character.Other awards presented to the actors that evening included Sparking Actress of Adaptations which went to Zhu Zhu, Method Actor of Adaptations to Wu Gang, and Outstanding Actress of the Year, which was bagged by Yin Tao.



When everyone gathered on the stage for a final photo of the night, Dylan was notably absent.

It turned out that he had left earlier to catch a flight back to China.

In fancams circulating on social media, he is seen saying goodbye to the other actors before leaving the venue.



He was later spotted at Changi Airport Terminal 4 and as a fan told him to rest well, he nodded at her.



The 2024 Yuewen Global IP Awards is streaming on Tencent Video now.

A Resorts World Sentosa spokesperson said: "Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is honoured to be the Official Venue Partner for 2024 Yuewen Global IP Awards this year. We are pleased to offer exclusive Yuewen Global IP Awards Packages so that fans can also be part of the awards this year."

They added: "Apart from the 2024 Yuewen Global IP Awards, visitors can look forward to a wave of exciting new offerings this year such as Illumination's Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore, a transformed retail and dining biophilic enclave at the Forum, a reimagined boutique and all-suites luxury hotel, the much-anticipated Singapore Oceanarium, and much more."

Watch out for our E-Junkies interview with Dylan Wang coming soon!

