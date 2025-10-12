Liam Gallagher welcomes first grandchild

Liam Gallagher has become a grandad for the first time.

The Oasis rocker's daughter Molly Moorish announced the arrival of her baby boy Rudy on Saturday (Oct 11) with an adorable snap of her footballer boyfriend Nat Phillips holding the little one.

Molly, 27, captioned her Instagram post: "A message to you, Rudy."

Liam fathered Molly in 1998 after a fling with singer Lisa Moorish - shortly after he had married actress Patsy Kensit - but was not involved in her life until she was 20 after years of estrangement.

Molly's mother Lisa expressed her pride on the social media site, writing: "That last slide! 'I'm Rudy I'm new', my beautiful grandson."

Holly Ramsay - the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay - wrote: "Congratulations xx."

Meanwhile, model Daisy Lowe added: "Biggest congratulations sweetheart."

Liam, 53, had reacted to the news of his daughter's pregnancy earlier this year by posting a clip of Clive Dunn's 1970 song Grandad on social media site X.

The lyrics to the song go: "Grandad, grandad you're lovely. That's what we all think of you. Grandad, grandad you're lovely. That's what we all think of you."

Molly did not meet Liam until she was 20 but previously explained that she didn't feel angry about growing up without her father's presence in her life.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper in 2019: "I don't have any anger.

"I'm 21 now. I'm actually thankful for how I was brought up with my mum and how my life's been.

"I wouldn't be who I am now if…. It's all happened the way it was meant to happen. We just got on and I'm happy to have him now."

Liam had remarked in 2017 that Molly was "best off" with her mother but suggested that he was willing to meet her.

The Wonderwall artist - who also has sons Lennon, 25, and Gene, 23, as well as daughter Gemma, 12, with Patsy, All Saints singer Nicole Appleton and journalist Liza Ghorabni

respectively - told GQ magazine: "The girl's been looked after and clothed and fed and sent to lovely schools.

"I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she's best off with her mum… They aren't good when they are forced, these things. I think we leave it be. See what happens. If it happens it happens. Certainly, wouldn't turn her away, man. Let it be.

[[nid:718360]]

"She's welcome in my world and that, you know what I mean? Without a doubt. But I just ain't met her because her mam's… Listen, we don't work. We don't get on."