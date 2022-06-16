Lightyear has 3 post-credits scenes

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear. Last chance to turn back now if you’re not ready!]

It seems like staying behind for a post-credit scene has become the norm these days. That said, make sure you sit for not just one, but three post-credit scenes in Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear movie.

The movie’s ending revealed that the folks who were initially marooned on the planet have decided to stay behind. The first post-credit scene suggests that things on the planet have remained the same as the people continue their lives as they were. The scene saw Commander Burnside having an afternoon tea before a big bug hits the shield. Burnside looked pleased with the shield.

The mid-credit scene afterwards saw ERIC, voiced by director Angus Maclane, still figuring out the best route to the spaceship, even hours after the mission has taken place.

The last post-credit is perhaps the most exciting. The movie had us assuming that this is the end for Zurg, but the scene shows a silhouette of the villain and he powers on again. Does this mean we’ll see Zurg again? Does this suggest more Lightyear movies in the future? Who knows.

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear premieres on June 16, 2022.

