Lily James wore out 50 pairs of fake breasts filming Pam & Tommy

Lily James wore out 50 pairs of fake breasts when filming Pam & Tommy.

The 32-year-old actress stars as Pamela Anderson in the biopic series which documents the theft and unauthorised release of a sex tape she made with then-husband Tommy Lee back in 1995 and Lily required a new pair of fake breasts every day during shooting to play the buxom supermodel.

The show's head of make-up, Jason Collins, said: "They're made out of gel-filled silicone appliances, which move like real skin and absorb light similarly. We used a new pair every day for filming which meant having 50 made."

As well as silicon breasts, former Downtown Abbey star Lily had to wear a fake forehead to transform into the Baywatch actress, increasing the distance between Lily's eyebrows and hairline.

Speaking to The Sun, Jason added: "We went through 65 to 70 foreheads throughout shooting."

For the show — which also features Captain America star Sebastian Stan in the role of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee — British actress Lily spoke in a Canadian accent continually for four months and had to take long walks in the countryside to get her English accent back.

She told Collider: "Whilst filming, as it went on, I less recognised myself like this because I was, more often than not, dressed up in my whole look. And I stayed in the accent the entire four months, or however long it was we shot.

"It was weird becoming English Lily again. [The accent] was glaringly obvious that I did have to actively take myself off and go to the English countryside and just go on long walks and assimilate back into myself."

READ ALSO: Pamela Anderson will ‘never watch’ Pam & Tommy, says source