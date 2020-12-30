Lisa Kudrow has learned a lot from people assuming she is dumb

Lisa Kudrow is best known for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay in the sitcom Friends and she loves the fact many assume she is just like the character.

The 57-year-old actress said: "It's been great playing a dumb person because people talk much more freely when they assume you don't understand them. It's like driving kids to school - they think you're just the back of a head so they say everything, not knowing that you're listening to every word. It's the same when people think you're dumb. I've learned a lot."

Lisa - who has 22-year-old son Julian with husband Michel Stern - has never seen some episodes of Friends and can't wait to find the time one day to watch all 10 series of the sitcom, which ended in 2004.

She said: "There are some episodes I've never seen. And I'm not the only one in the cast for which this is true. Especially later on in the show when we all got really busy.

"I know it sounds crazy, but one day I can't wait to watch Friends."

The actress and her Friends castmates, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, and Courteney Cox, were due to film together again for a reunion special in the spring but it has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lisa admitted the one-off show has been a long time coming.

Asked why they are making the special now, she said: "Because it's time. It's been time for a long while. Figuring out how we'd do it and what that would take a lot of thinking but it's definitely going to happen."

