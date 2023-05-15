Lisa in your area: Blackpink member spotted at Changi Beach restaurant after concert

What are the odds of meeting a K-pop superstar while chilling in a bar during the weekend?

For some diners, last evening (May 14) was definitely a memorable one when Blackpink's Lisa showed up at bistro bar The Seagrill.

In a TikTok video posted yesterday, Lisa was spotted mingling and dining at the Changi Beach restaurant. The 26-year-old Thai singer was in Singapore over the weekend with Jennie, Jisoo and Rose for two nights of concerts.

A few users identified Lisa's parents and her friends — Leonard Lim, CEO of Wild Entertainment and Thai singer Sorn — among the group.

Lim also took to Instagram later to share a photo that he took with Lisa.

He wrote: "One of the most talented, kindest and down-to-earth; we're lucky to have you Lisa — see you back home in South Korea."

According to a netizen's comments, the restaurant belongs to Lisa's uncle. Lisa's stepfather Marco Bruschweiler is a renowned master chef.

Netizens shared about the identity of the owner of the restaurant that Lisa visited in Singapore.

​​​​​​PHOTO: Screenshot/TikTok/KLCheval

While netizens commented on the diners' good fortune in meeting Lisa and were glad that the latter was taking a break after the concerts, there were some who said that they should have respected Lisa's privacy and personal space outside of her schedule.

​​​​​​PHOTO: Screenshot/TikTok/KLCheval

Blackpink is expected to perform in Macau this weekend.



https://www.tiktok.com/@laychinok/video/7232888164673719553

ALSO READ: 'I paid $300 to look at people's phones': Blackpink VIP ticket-holders left disappointed by 'worst concert' experience

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.