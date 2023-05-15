Lisa in your area: Blackpink member spotted at Changi Beach restaurant after concert

What are the odds of meeting a K-pop superstar while chilling in a bar during the weekend?
For some diners, last evening (May 14) was definitely a memorable one when Blackpink's Lisa showed up at bistro bar The Seagrill.
In a TikTok video posted yesterday, Lisa was spotted mingling and dining at the Changi Beach restaurant. The 26-year-old Thai singer was in Singapore over the weekend with Jennie, Jisoo and Rose for two nights of concerts.
A few users identified Lisa's parents and her friends — Leonard Lim, CEO of Wild Entertainment and Thai singer Sorn — among the group.
Lim also took to Instagram later to share a photo that he took with Lisa.
He wrote: "One of the most talented, kindest and down-to-earth; we're lucky to have you Lisa — see you back home in South Korea."
According to a netizen's comments, the restaurant belongs to Lisa's uncle. Lisa's stepfather Marco Bruschweiler is a renowned master chef.
While netizens commented on the diners' good fortune in meeting Lisa and were glad that the latter was taking a break after the concerts, there were some who said that they should have respected Lisa's privacy and personal space outside of her schedule.
Blackpink is expected to perform in Macau this weekend.
https://www.tiktok.com/@laychinok/video/7232888164673719553
