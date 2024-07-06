Lisa in your area? Fried chicken hawker in Thailand goes viral for resemblance to Blackpink member

Does Blackpink's Lisa have a new side hustle?

That's what some netizens are asking after watching a TikTok video of a Lisa look-alike selling fried chicken cutlets in Thailand.

17-year-old Kulthida, known as Yeehwa, first garnered attention after a food blogger started posting videos and pictures of her in action on June 23.

The teen was helping out at her mother's stall in Wat Asokaram market in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok.

One of the videos garnered a million views on TikTok while others garnered around 780,000 views.

With Yeehwa's large peepers and straight bangs, netizens were amused by her uncanny resemblance to Lisa.

"If I didn't take a closer look, I would've thought Lisa has a new side hustle," a netizen said.

Others wrote that Yeehwa "can debut as an artist now" and that "she will be famous".

Yeehwa's looks have also drawn the attention of content creators.

One famous Thai make-up artist and cosmetics brand owner collaborated with Yeehwa, and helped transform her to look like Lisa in her latest Rockstar music video.

However, the teen has since returned to Phichit, a province in northern Thailand, where she is studying.

According to her mother, Yeehwa only visits Samut Prakan and helps out with the stall during the school holidays.

In an interview with Bangkok Post, Yeehwa shared that she was a little embarrassed from the online attention but was also "happy and excited to resemble an admired singer like Lisa".

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C87ho3VhvrR/[/embed]

ALSO READ: Double take: Keanu Reeves doppelganger in Thailand goes viral, wife made him up to resemble John Wick character

crystal.tan@asiaone.com