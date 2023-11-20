The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey warns of 'hell to pay' if anyone mentions her 'pregnancy nose'

Halle Bailey is warning fans there will be "hell to pay" if anyone else mentions her "pregnancy nose".

The Little Mermaid actress, 23, has been at the centre of rumours she is expecting a child with her 26-year-old rapper boyfriend DDG since it was claimed online her nose seemed bigger — a phenomenon many believe happens to women in the later stages of pregnancy.

Halle said on her Snapchat Story on Saturday (Nov 18): "If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it's gonna be hell to pay."

"And you know why? 'Cause I am black. I love my nose."

"(What are you) concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!"

While shutting down the rumours around being pregnant based on her apparently changing nose shape, Halle only showed her face and neck in the video.

She also avoided directly addressing the pregnancy speculation — leaving fans convinced she is expecting.

One responded to her video by saying: "Stop gaslighting us like we can't tell you're pregnant Halle."

Another added: "We can tell your nose has spread. We had the same s*** happen when we were pregnant."

Rumours of her pregnancy began when she made a brief appearance in one of her boyfriend's livestreams in August.

And in September, fans accused her of trying to hide a bump by wearing a flowy dress to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

One guest at the event also told Page Six Halle seemed to be extra careful about being photographed and how she interacted with others at the do, adding: "Halle stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed, and when she was inside."

Halle and DDG — born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr — also fuelled pregnancy rumours in October when they were spotted doing chores in Santa Monica together, with the actress wearing tracksuit bottoms and a massively oversized hoodie.

She also sported a large Nicole and Felicia dress to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London, sparking talk she was hiding a baby bump.

Halle and DDG have been dating since at least January 2022, with the actress gushing to Cosmopolitan magazine the performer is her "first deep, deep, real love".

ALSO READ: Kelly Poon gives birth to baby boy on husband's birthday