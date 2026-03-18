Liu Yuning nearly swallows confetti at China concert, jokes: 'Use less, it's all my money!'

Liu Yuning is known for his witty personality and turning unexpected incidents on stage into humorous moments and this was shown again during his concert tour in China recently.

The 36-year-old Chinese singer-actor held his two-night concerts in Hangzhou on March 14 and 15, where he sang multiple hit songs, including the romantic ballad Xun Yi Ge Ni (Searching for You), which is the soundtrack for drama Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022).

On the first night as he was singing the song's pre-chorus, he was showered in a huge amount of white confetti which fell from above him. Some went into his mouth, which he spat out while laughing, and he had to compose himself for a moment as his fans, also known as Mo Fan, laughed together with him.

Despite the minor distraction, Yuning continued singing immediately, showing off his powerful vocals with a high note, as more confetti — red this time — rained down on him.

Holding back his laughter, he shielded his mouth to prevent a similar mishap and sang in a steady voice.

Shaking off the confetti accumulated at the top of his head and shoulders as he bowed at the end of his performance, Yuning, who is self-managed with his own agency, said humorously: "Are these confetti free? Use less, it's all my money!"

On the second night of his concert, he told Mo Fan: "My next song, as you all know, is that one where I had to spat out [confetti] yesterday. Before the concert today, the stage director told me that they would use less confetti today."

Yuning appears to have a love-hate relationship with the confetti used during his performances.

In a rehearsal vlog for his concert tour last year, he was heard telling the production team jokingly: "Let's not use confetti today; it's a waste of money, 200 yuan (S$37) gone just like that."

As it turns out, Yuning is also meticulous in ensuring that his fans have an enjoyable time during his concert, down to the confetti used.

In multiple posts on Chinese social media since last year, Mo Fan shared the ones they collected during his concerts in different cities.

Some of them were heart-shaped, printed with graphics of his pet schnauzer Daimi's face and items connected to him. There were also ribbons printed with his song lyrics and dialogue from the drama characters he has played.

During his performance at the 2026 New Year countdown concert for Jiangsu Satellite Television, the golden flakes that rained down on the audience were printed with well wishes handwritten by him.

The last stop on Yuning's concert tour will be at Nanjing on April 18 and 19.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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