Local actress Hong Ling buys her first home at 26 and it's a condo

Looks like Romeo Tan isn't the only one getting a fancy new apartment.

Local actress Hong Ling just announced on Instagram today (Sep 3) that she's bought her first home. And she's only 26.

On her Instagram post, the starlet wrote: "My first home. Just got my keys today! It's the best gift I've ever bought for myself."

She added in Mandarin: "I bought the first condominium of my life on my own. I remember when I got my first endorsement, I dreamt of buying my own home by the age of 30. Never thought I'll be able to do it now."

Several celebrities such as Sheila Sim, Romeo and Dennis Chew (who also recently got a maisonette) congratulated her on new pad.

In response to a question by a netizen, Hong Ling revealed that her boyfriend of five years — fellow actor Nick Teo — won't be moving in with her.

However, he doesn't seem to mind that at all and is more than happy to celebrate his girlfriend's achievement.

He took to Instagram to share his thoughts, calling it a "very good wake-up call" and a great inspiration for him. He wrote: "She aimed to have her own place by the age of 30, yet she did it when she is 26. And this makes me very ashamed of myself. I've always had big dreams and goals but it's always 'too hard for me to achieve', [or I'm] doubting myself, [or] complaining about how unfair it is."

"Sometimes, you may think the path you are on right now isn't the one you planned. However, if your goals are set and you know in your heart that you want it so much, fear not, you are moving the right way!"

Hong Ling asked Nick when he was going to get his own place. And he replied: "Give me four years."

